"The Israeli Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement, uniting thousands of IDF reservists, responded Thursday to the publication of the IAF pilots’ letter calling to halt the fighting and encouraging refusal to report for duty.

"Senior officers who failed in their duties, who served in the IDF years ago and now seek to intimidate the army, Israeli society, and elected officials in the name of their military rank, must no longer receive benefits from the citizens of Israel or from the very institution they are trying to undermine," the reservists said.

"We, the reservists who serve without conditions, call on the Minister of Defense to halt the state-funded pensions of these former officers. This will send a clear message to those trying to drag us back to an era of insubordination and politicization in the IDF: You cannot attempt to dismantle the army and the chain of command while living off it at the same time."

They added, "It’s time for severe consequences for those repeatedly working to fracture Israeli society and the IDF. The reservists will not allow them to return us to the mindset of October 6."

The movement also responded to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s announcement that the pilots who signed the letter would be dismissed from reserve duty.

"We commend the Chief of Staff for his swift and correct decision," they said. "The new Chief of Staff is finally steering the IDF away from outdated conceptions and toward the path of victory."

"The plague of refusing to serve must be uprooted immediately. It is time for serious consequences against those who repeatedly attempt to dismantle Israeli society and the IDF. Reservists will not allow them to drag us back to the discourse of October 6."