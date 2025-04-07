President Trump asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to comment on the US attacks on the Houthis: "It's been a bad couple of weeks for the Houthis, and it's about to get worse. It's been a devastating campaign. Whether it's been underground facilities, weapons manufacturing, bunkers, troops in the open, air defense assets - we are not going to relent." Hegseth added: "We are going to be very clear about the Iranians as well - they should not continue to provide support to the Houthis, and that message has been made clear."