Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday morning that Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip is expanding, involving the widespread evacuation of the Gazan population from combat zones, the crushing and clearing of the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure, and the seizure of large territories that will be added to Israel's security zones to protect the fighting forces and Israeli communities.

"I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages. This is the only way to end the war," Katz added.

