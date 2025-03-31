During Operation Guardian of the Walls, terrorists lynched a Jewish family that had taken a wrong turn and entered an Arab village in Wadi Ara. Two of the terrorists were sentenced to prison terms of four and seven years.

The Supreme Court ordered that their sentences be reduced. Attorney Haim Bleicher of Honenu, who is representing the family, commented: "The terrorists were partners in a lynching, in which they tried to wipe out an Israeli family by a bloodthirsty mob. It is a shame that the Supreme Court is harming the punishment and deterrence of such perpetrators of violence, as well as the security of us all."

Read More