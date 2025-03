Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attacked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for calling for the destruction of Israel.

"Erdoğan the tyrant exposed his anti-Semitic face. Erdoğan is a danger to the region, and to his own people, as has just been proven in recent days. We hope that the members of the NATO alliance will understand this, and the sooner the better," Sa'ar wrote on X.