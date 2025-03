The IDF and ISA on Monday eliminated Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, a terrorist sniper from the Hamas Beit Hanoun Battalion who also worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera. In October 2024, the IDF and ISA revealed Shabat's affiliation with the Hamas militant wing, among other things, by revealing Hamas's internal documents which proved that he participated in the Beit Hanoun Battalion's military training in 2019.