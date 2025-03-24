Hostages' families from the Tikva Forum responded to the Egyptian proposal to release five living hostages, by saying: "Yet another proposal, yet another selektzia. Again we are releasing an isolated few and sealing the fates of the other hostages."

"We demand, now, that the Prime Minister and all Cabinet members fiercely oppose and not allow another selektzia between the hostages. The government of Israel must get everyone out together, in a single group on a single bus, and until then increase the military pressure, conquer areas of Gaza, and prevent any humanitarian aid, electricity, and water from reaching Hamas."