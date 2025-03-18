Following a situational assessment, changes were made to the IDF Home Front Command's defensive guidelines as of 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. As part of the changes, the areas of the communities near the Gaza Strip will change from Full Activity to Limited activity, meaning educational activity will not be allowed.

The areas of the Western Negev and Western Lachish remains unchanged - Full Activity.

"Guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed by the public. Full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.