Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night held an in-depth discussion on the matter of the hostages, attended by ministers, the negotiating team, and the leaders of Israel's defense echelon.

Following the discussion, Netanyahu instructed the negotiating team to prepare for continued talks for the immediate release of 11 living hostages and approximately half of the deceased hostages, as per the mediators' response to US envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal.

