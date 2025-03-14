Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar distances himself from comments made by his predecessor, Nadav Argaman, who said he would consider exposing details of private meetings he had with Netanyahu: A state institution and its head do not use the organization's power except to fulfill its purpose.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)