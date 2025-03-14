Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar on Friday appeared to denounce comments made by his predecessor, Nadav Argaman.

Argaman, in an interview with Channel 12 News on Thursday, asserted that he would consider exposing details of private meetings he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “if I come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister has decided to act against the law.”

In a letter he sent to Shin Bet retirees, Bar wrote, "Following last night's events and the numerous media reports, I wish to clarify the most important point—the Shin Bet is a state institution that carries out its missions in accordance with the law. The strength and resilience of the organization lie in its values. A state institution and its head do not use the organization's power except to fulfill its purpose. This has not been and will not be our way. Not in words, and certainly not in actions.”

Bar added, “It is my intention to keep the Shin Bet statesmanlike and focused on its missions for the sake of the security of the country. I distance myself from discourse that is not statesmanlike and does not align with our values and actions."

Netanyahu responded sharply on Thursday evening to Argaman’s statements, alleging that he is conducting an unprecedented media pressure campaign against him in an attempt to prevent him from making critical decisions meant to reform the organization.

"Tonight, another dangerous red line has been crossed in Israeli democracy," Netanyahu said. "Never, in the entire history of Israel or in the history of democracies, has the former head of a secret service organization carried out blackmail on live television against a sitting Prime Minister. This crime joins an entire campaign of blackmail through media briefings in recent days, led by the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar," he said.

"The sole purpose is to try to prevent me from making the necessary decisions to rehabilitate the Shin Bet following its glaring failure on October 7. Let it be clear: criminal threats in the style of the mafia will not deter me. I will do what is necessary to ensure the security of Israel's citizens."

The Shin Bet said in response, "This is a serious accusation against the head of a state organization in Israel. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar devotes his entire time to security matters, efforts to return the hostages, and defending democracy. Any other statement on the matter is baseless."

Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu filed a complaint with Police Commissioner Daniel Levi over Argaman's statements.

Netanyahu wrote that the complaint is being submitted "with a demand to open an investigation after all red lines were crossed during the evening, when the former head of the Israel Security Agency, Nadav Argaman, chose to threaten and extort a sitting Prime Minister using methods and forms typical of criminal organizations, as if the head of Israel's intelligence agency were a mafia figure, doing so while employing practices from the underworld and completely crossing all lines."

