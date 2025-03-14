Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, criticized Hamas on Friday for making "unrealistic" demands behind closed doors while publicly claiming readiness to release hostage Edan Alexander along with the remains of four dual-citizen hostages.

"Hamas is making a very poor gamble by believing that time is on its side. That is not the case. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and must understand that we will respond accordingly if it passes," Witkoff cautioned.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)