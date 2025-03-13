Israeli Foreign Minister Spokesman Oren Marmorstein commented on the report by the UN accusing Israel of "genocidal acts": "In regard to the blood libel published by the ‘Commission of Inquiry’: It is one of the worst cases of blood libel the world has ever seen (and the world has seen many). It accuses the victims of the crimes committed against them. Hamas is the organization that has committed horrendous sexual crimes against Israelis. It is indeed a sick document that only an antisemitic organization such as the UN could produce."

