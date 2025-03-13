A new report by the United Nations claims that Israel committed "genocidal acts" during the war in Gaza, including intentional harm to women's health facilities and the weaponization of sexual violence.

The report claims that Israel committed sexual violence against Gazans, including making them undress in public and carrying out sexual assault as part of the procedures meant to punish Palestinian Arabs for the October 7th Massacre.

It also claims that there was a surge in maternity deaths due to restricted access to medical supplies, amounting "to the crime against humanity of extermination."

"Israeli authorities have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births, one of the categories of genocidal acts in the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention," the report added.

Israel's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva described allegations in the report as unfounded, biased, and lacking credibility.

"The IDF has concrete directives and policies which unequivocally prohibit such misconduct", the permanent mission to the UN in Geneva responded in a statement, adding that its review processes are in line with international standards.