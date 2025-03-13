Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the UN report accusing Israel of war crimes. "The UN has become Hamas's useful idiot. The worst regimes in history accused their enemies of what they themselves did. Now history is repeating itself and the UN is adopting this evil method. Hamas is the one that attacked, raped, and murdered Israelis. It was all documented. Hamas is the one that used sexual violence against hostages. The UN has turned justice into evil, good into bad. Fair nations must renounce the UN."