The IDF on Friday evening conducted intelligence-based strikes on military sites in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in which weapons and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah were identified.

"The weapons and the rocket launchers in the military sites posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Read more

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)