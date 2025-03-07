Trump Administration revokes $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing complaints from Jewish students over antisemitism on campus. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon: Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding.

