Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, following his tense meeting with US President Donald Trump, “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you President Trump, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

