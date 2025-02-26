Yarden Bibas, husband of Shiri and father of Ariel and Kfir, mourned his wife and young sons, saying, "Shiri, I love you and will always love you! Shiri, you are everything to me! You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend. Shiri, everyone knows and loves us—you can't imagine how surreal all this madness is."

"Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you. I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute. I hope you're enjoying paradise. Teach Kfir all your impressions and make everyone laugh up there. Ariel, I love you "the most in the world, always in the world," just as you used to tell us."

To Kfir, he said, "I didn't think our family could be more perfect, and then you came and made it even more perfect.., You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! Kfir, I'm sorry I didn't protect you better, but I need you to know that I love you deeply and miss you terribly! Kfir, I love you the most in the world, always in the world!"