Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the Israeli strikes in Syria on Tuesday evening, saying, "The air force is currently striking with force in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of demilitarizing southern Syria—and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon."

"We will not compromise the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations in the country to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire," he added.