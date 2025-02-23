The Prime Minister's Office announced early Sunday morning that in light of Hamas' repeated violations, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for Saturday.

According to the announcement, one of the reasons for the decision is the ceremonies that humiliate the hostages and the cynical exploitation of the hostages for propaganda purposes,

The PMO clarified that the terrorist release will only take place after the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies.