The Hamas terror group has demanded that Israel return the body which it claimed belonged to Shiri Bibas and condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats to the terror group.

"We are amazed at Israel's claims that Shiri Bibas' body does not match her DNA," the terror group said. "We condemn the threats by Netanyahu, which he made in order to improve his image."

"We received Israel's complaints from the mediators and we will examine them with great seriousness. We will announce the results of the examination and we note that there is a possibility of a mistake, or that the bodies became mixed up - as the situation may have been created due to an Israeli airstrike on the site where the Bibas family was staying with other Palestinians. We will inform the mediators of the result of the examination and investigation that we carry out. We also call for the return of the body that Israel claimed is a Palestinian's."