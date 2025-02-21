Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the replacement of Shiri Bibas' body with another, saying: "Another heartbreaking morning for Israel, and for all who care about human life, and human dignity."

"We prayed, we cried out, and we hoped this terrible news would not come. And yet, it arrived in the worst possible way—the bodies of Ariel and Kfir, so pure and innocent, were identified, while their beloved mother, Shiri, remains in captivity. This is a shocking and horrific violation of the ceasefire agreement, another cruel act by the terrorists of Hamas, who continue to show utter disregard for humanity.

"At this painful and agonizing time, I extend my deepest condolences to Yarden and the Bibas, Silverman, and Siton families. My heart is also with Yocheved and the noble Lifshitz family, as they receive the devastating news about Oded, an 83 year old peace activist brutally kidnapped and murdered by terrorists. Our hearts are with the entire Nir Oz community, whose courage and resilience have been an inspiration to so many over the past 16 months—I stand with you.

“As we mourn this national tragedy, and as we anxiously await the expected release of six more hostages this weekend, we must remember our highest duty—to do everything in our power to bring every one of our kidnapped sisters and brothers home. All of them. Until the very last. Whether to be reunited with their loved ones or to be laid to rest with dignity. Hamas must be held accountable for its barbaric atrocities, and the world must be clear in its condemnation of their brutal crimes."