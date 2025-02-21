European Parliament President Roberta Metsola responded: "With heavy hearts, the world witnessed the grotesque spectacle of Hamas parading the coffins of two babies, and an 85 year old peace activist, who were killed after they were brutally dragged from their homes and taken hostage. We now learn that the other body returned is not that of Shiri Bibas - the mother of the children."

"We will remember Ariel and Kfir Bibas - their innocence is seared into our collective humanity. We will remember Oded Lifshitz and what he stood for. I sat down with Oded's family last week - their resilience, strength of purpose and fortitude is remarkable.

"We grieve with you."