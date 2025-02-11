The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the Prime Minister's Statement: "Prime Minister, you made the decision to bring all our hostages home through an agreement. We must not go backwards. We cannot allow the hostages to waste away in captivity. "As we all witnessed this past Saturday - time is running out for the hostages. "The shocking events of recent days demonstrate the urgent need to accelerate the timeline, complete the full negotiations immediately, and bring back every last hostage with utmost urgency."