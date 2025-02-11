Following the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, "In light of Hamas' announcement regarding its decision to violate the agreement and not to release our hostages, last night I instructed the IDF to build up forces within and around the Gaza Strip. This action is now being carried out. It will be completed in the very near future." "The decision that I passed unanimously in the Cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday afternoon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to powerful fighting until Hamas is completely defeated."