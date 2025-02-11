A diplomatic source has said that Hamas violated the agreement "and therefore there will be no progress on continuing to implement the deal and on negotiations for the second stage without the return of our hostages." "The Cabinet expects the release of all nine hostages from the first stage, within a few days," the source added. All nine hostages are men, either elderly, ill, or injured. The bodies of eight hostages who were either women, elderly, or injured, are also expected to be released in the first stage.