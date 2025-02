A short while ago, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, the IAF conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings."