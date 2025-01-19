\nPopular social media app TikTok became inaccessible to users in the United States on Saturday night as a newly enforced ban is set to go into effect on Sunday, according to \nNBC News\n.\n\nWhen users tried to access the app, they were met with the message, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now."\n\n"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," the message went on to say. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"\n\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n