Popular social media app TikTok became inaccessible to users in the United States on Saturday night as a newly enforced ban is set to go into effect on Sunday, according to NBC News.

When users tried to access the app, they were met with the message, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now."

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," the message went on to say. "Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

A spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to questions Saturday night regarding the app’s message.

The app also prompted users to either close the app or learn more. On TikTok’s website, an additional line informed users they could log in to download their data. Simultaneously, TikTok appeared to be removed from Apple and Google app stores in the US, making new downloads impossible.

In April, US President Joe Biden signed a law mandating ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner or face a US ban.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law , paving the way for TikTok's removal. The Biden administration announced it would defer enforcement of the ban to the incoming Trump administration.

Trump previously supported a TikTok ban during his first term as President, but later pledged during his campaign to “save TikTok”.

Last Wednesday, Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, said the President-elect plans to take action to preserve TikTok after taking office.

“TikTok itself is a fantastic platform,” Waltz stated. “I wish I could have it on my phone. The algorithm is amazing. We’re going to find a way to preserve it but protect people’s data. And that’s the deal that will be in front of us.”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that he would “most likely” grant a 90-day extension for ByteDance to sell the app, delaying the ban’s enforcement.

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate," Trump said.

The legislation to ban TikTok unless it is sold was part of a series of moves in the US aimed at limiting the application.

Last February, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on federal devices and systems.