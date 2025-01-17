\nThe Israel Police commented on the incident in which a man was found dead in a burnt vehicle in Samaria, stating that based on the findings of an investigation at the scene, the vehicle involved was a Palestinian Arab car that was involved in a solo-vehicle accident, which led to the vehicle catching fire.\n\nTraffic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n