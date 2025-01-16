\nThe Prime Minister's Office issued a statement early Thursday morning in which it said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu held a conference call a short while ago with the negotiation team in Doha, who reported to him on last-minute attempts by Hamas to backtrack from the understandings of May 27."\n\n"Among other things – contrary to a specific clause that grants Israel the veto power over the release of mass murderers who are symbols of terrorism, Hamas is demanding to dictate the identities of these terrorists. The Prime Minister instructed the negotiation team to stand firm on the agreed-upon understandings and to reject outright Hamas's last-minute attempts at extortion," the statement added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n