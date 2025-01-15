\nMinister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar is concluding his diplomatic visit to Italy this evening, during which he met, among others, with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, and Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. Sa'ar also met with the President of Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana and members of the Italy-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association. Additionally, he held a meeting with dozens of influencers and Israel advocacy activists in Italy and gave interviews to local media outlets.\n\nFollowing the progress in the hostage release negotiations, Minister Sa'ar cut short his diplomatic visit, which was scheduled to continue tomorrow in Hungary. He will return to Israel tonight to participate in the expected discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet and government.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n