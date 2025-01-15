\nCabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said that the hostage deal includes the IDF remaining on the Philadelphi Corridor and the possibility of resuming combat operations in Gaza if Hamas does not advance to the next stages of the deal.\n\n"The May 27 deal was approved by the US on August 16 and includes the map of IDF forces remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor, a perimeter along the entire Gaza border, and the possibility of returning to fighting at the end of Phase A if negotiations on Phases B and C do not mature in a way that ensures the realization of the war's goals: the military and governmental destruction of Hamas and the return of all the hostages," said Fuchs.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n