\nOnly days before the end of his term, President Joe Biden extended the order declaring a state of emergency in Judea and Samaria and allowing for sanctions to be imposed on residents of Judea and Samaria for another year.\n\n"The situation in the West Bank [aka Judea and Samaria], particularly regarding the high level of violence from extremist Jewish residents, the forced displacement of residents from their villages, and property destruction, has reached intolerable levels that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the West Bank, Gaza, Israel, and throughout the Middle East," according to the announcement released by the White House.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n