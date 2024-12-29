\nThe Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded to the Health Ministry's new report to the United Nations, regarding the torture and abuse suffered by the hostages in Gaza: "The Israeli Ministry of Health’s recent report to the United Nations lays bare the harrowing abuse, torture, and neglect endured by hostages held by Hamas. It stands as a devastating reminder of the urgency to bring home the remaining 100 hostages who continue to suffer unimaginable horrors."\n\n"The shocking testimonies from released hostages paint a grim reality: physical abuse, psychological torment, and dehumanizing conditions were inflicted on innocent people, some as young as children and as old as grandparents, for more than 50 excruciating days. Today, it has been almost 450 days, and over half of the 100 hostages - those still alive in Hamas captivity - continue to suffer this same unbearable reality."\n\nThe forum added, "To the world, its leaders, and humanitarian organizations: How can you watch this torture continue? How can you remain silent? The truth cannot be denied - every hostage faces mortal danger each day they remain in captivity.\n\n"There is only one moral course of action: A comprehensive deal to secure the immediate release of all hostages.\n\n"The United States and all mediating parties must use every means at their disposal to bring this suffering to an end. Each day lost is a day of unimaginable pain, anguish, and torment. The time to act is now. Lives hang in the balance."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n