\nThe IDF has confirmed: "Overnight (Thursday), a missile was fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory. Following an initial inquiry by the IAF, and an examination of the findings at the scene of impact at a school in Ramat Efal in central Israel, it is likely that the damage was caused by partial interception of the missile launched from Yemen and that the missile warhead was the part that exploded and damaged the school."\n\n"Security forces are looking into damage caused by falling shrapnel in additional areas.\n\n"The IAF and the Home Front Command are investigating the matter. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be made available to the public."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n