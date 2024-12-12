\nThe Yesha Council responded to the shooting attack in Gush Etzion, in which a 12-year-old boy was critically injured, and three others sustained minor injuries.\n\n"Tonight's horrific attack is not an unavoidable fate. It is time to take decisive action in Judea and Samaria as well—mobilizing forces, maneuvering within cities, and destroying terror infrastructure. There is no difference between the enemy in Gaza and the enemy in Bethlehem. Terror is terror, and the solution must be the same," stated the Yesha Council.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n