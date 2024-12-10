Netanyahu opened his remarks with a statement: "I waited eight years for this moment. I tell the truth as I remember it, which is important for justice. I read only a little bit, from what I managed to until now, and it's an ocean of absurdity. I want to talk about it and I want to testify.\n\n"I really want to do this and I hope they won't interrupt me. As was said here, I am also the Prime Minister and I run the country. I lead the State of Israel and the IDF in a war on seven fronts and I believed and still believe that it is possible to do two things at once," he added.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n