Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will give testimony on Tuesday in the corruption trial against him at the Tel Aviv District Court, setting into motion the trial's defense phase.

The testimony will be given in a fortified courtroom in Tel Aviv even though the case is being tried in the Jerusalem District Court. The decision was made so Netanyahu could deliver his testimony in a location that fits his security needs.

Netanyahu is expected to take the stand on Wednesday as well, together with additional defense witnesses. The testimony phase is expected to continue for several weeks and possibly even months. The hearings will be held three times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

During a press conference on Monday, The Prime Minister addressed claims that he wants to avoid trial. "I want to avoid trial? Nonsense! For eight years I've been waiting for this day, to dissolve the baseless accusations. There was no crime, so they searched for a crime."

Over the past few weeks, Netanyahu tried to reduce the time he would have to be present in court, but the judges did not accept his request. Cabinet members and other ministers also sent requests to the Attorney General and the court, but they were refused as well.