\nFollowing an incident in which the IDF helped the United Nations repel a rebel attack, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar clarified: "Over the past 24 hours, armed forces have entered the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border with Israel. Among other actions, attacks were carried out against UNDOF forces in the area." \n\n"Israel is concerned about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria, which also pose a threat to its security, the safety of its communities, and its citizens, particularly in the Golan Heights region. \n\n"The State of Israel does not intervene in the internal conflict in Syria."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n