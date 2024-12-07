The IDF on Saturday attacked Syrian rebel forces with artillery fire, after the rebels attacked a United Nations (UN) position near Hader in the lower Mount Hermon area, opposite the Israeli town of Majdal Shams.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed that its forces had aided the UN in repelling the attack.

"A short while ago, an attack was carried out by armed individuals at a UN post in the Hader area in Syria," the statement read. "The IDF is currently assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack."

"The IDF is deployed with reinforced forces in the Golan Heights area and will continue to operate in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar clarified: "Over the past 24 hours, armed forces have entered the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border with Israel. Among other actions, attacks were carried out against UNDOF forces in the area."

"Israel is concerned about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria, which also pose a threat to its security, the safety of its communities, and its citizens, particularly in the Golan Heights region.

"The State of Israel does not intervene in the internal conflict in Syria."

Earlier, reports from Syria indicated that the rebels had taken over the area near the Syrian-Israel border, after the government forces in the area had surrendered.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said, "The IDF is assisting UN forces in repelling the attack in Syria and will continue to coordinate with international forces deployed within the country's borders. The State of Israel will continue to protect its citizens on all fronts."

The IDF on Friday and again on Saturday announced that it had called reinforcements to the Golan Heights area near the Syrian border. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Israel Katz have also held situational assessments in the area, and the IDF's Operations Directorate conducted an exercise simulating deployment of General Staff readiness forces in real time.