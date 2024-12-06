\nPresident Isaac Herzog said, "I spoke now with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and expressed my firm condemnation of the horrific arson attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Australia."\n\n"Following the atrocities carried out by Hamas against Israel on and since October 7, 2023, there has been an intolerable wave of attacks on Jewish communities in Australia and around the world. I noted to the Prime Minister that this rise and the increasingly serious antisemitic attacks on the Jewish community required firm and strong action, and that this was a message that must be heard clearly from Australia’s leaders. I thanked him for his ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism, and expressed my trust that the local law enforcement would do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n