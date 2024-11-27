\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF precisely struck Mumin Al-Jabari, a senior terrorist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade’s sniper unit, who operated in a room within a structure that previously served as the Al-Tabaeen school.\n\nAl-Jabari directed and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and stored a large amount of weapons in the room in which he operated. In August, the IDF struck the structure, used as an active shelter, and eliminated over 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.\n\n"This is another example of the Islamic Jihad's systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorists who embed themselves in schools and other civilian infrastructure as a shelter," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n