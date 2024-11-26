Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the Security Cabinet, commented on the ceasefire in Lebanon and said, "Tomorrow at 4:00 a.m., the greatest test of the Israeli government begins, perhaps one of the greatest tests of Israeli governments in general. If we pass it, we will have secured Israel's security forever. I voted in favor because I believe we will. My demands for the necessary conditions to be enshrined in the body of the decision were accepted and I pledge to continue to be there on guard, for you, until victory and the restoration of security."\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n