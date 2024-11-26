\nA short while ago, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile storage facilities, and weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah's Aerial Defense unit.\n\nThe additional storage facilities struck belonged to the "Nasser" unit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops.\n\nSince this morning (Tuesday), the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including the launcher used to fire projectiles at the Western Galilee area yesterday (Monday), weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure sites, command centers, and additional launchers.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n