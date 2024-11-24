\nThe IDF confirmed that a short while ago, the IAF completed intelligence-based strikes on 12 Hezbollah command centers in the Dahieh, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Among the command centers that were struck are those belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence unit, Hezbollah's coast-to-sea missile unit, and Unit 4400, which is responsible for weapons smuggling from Iran through Syria into Lebanon. The IDF noted that Hezbollah deliberately embedded its infrastructure in the heart of civilian areas, using the Lebanese civilian population as a human shield.\n\nPrior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including by collecting prior intelligence, leveraging aerial surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area.\n\nThese command centers had been used by Hezbollah to plan, command, and execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and to monitor terrorist activity against IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.\n\n"The strikes are an important part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capability to execute terrorist attacks against Israel," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n