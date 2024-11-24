The IDF struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the area of Haifa Bay Area earlier today (Sunday) between 13:03 and 13:04.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the areas of the Western Galilee, Upper Galilee, and Haifa Bay Area between 15:31 and 15:35, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and several fallen projectiles were identified.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of the Western Galilee at 15:44, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n