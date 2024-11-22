\nA short while ago, sirens were sounded in the Western Galilee area following the identification of a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. \n\n"The target is being monitored by the IAF and the incident is ongoing. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines."\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n