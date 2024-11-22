\nIAF strikes command centers, intelligence infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, an observation post, and additional terrorist infrastructure, many of which belonged to "Aziz" unit, which is responsible for launching projectiles into Israel and for additional terrorist activity.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n